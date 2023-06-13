Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels playing the Texas Rangers.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (27-37) play host to the Atlanta Braves (40-26)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)

ATL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -271 +222 7.5

The Baltimore Orioles (41-24) host the Toronto Blue Jays (37-30)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (33-34) play the Colorado Rockies (28-40)

The Rockies will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)

BOS Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -225 +188 9.5

The New York Mets (31-35) face the New York Yankees (38-29)

The Yankees will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.216 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.216 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -163 +139 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (33-33) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 8 HR, 29 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 8 HR, 29 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

MIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -123 +104 7.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) host the San Francisco Giants (34-32)

The Giants will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

STL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The Chicago Cubs (28-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -127 +108 9

The Texas Rangers (41-24) play the Los Angeles Angels (37-31)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.291 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -130 +111 9.5

The Houston Astros (37-29) play the Washington Nationals (26-38)

The Nationals will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

HOU Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -261 +216 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (18-48) host the Cincinnati Reds (32-35)

The Reds will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.277 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

CIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -111 -108 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) face the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 13 HR, 34 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 13 HR, 34 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 38 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

The Oakland Athletics (18-50) face the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21)

The Rays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.260 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.260 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

TB Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -215 +178 9

The Seattle Mariners (32-33) take on the Miami Marlins (37-30)

The Marlins will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

Ty France (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.391 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -148 +127 7

The San Diego Padres (31-34) play the Cleveland Guardians (31-34)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

SD Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -165 +141 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) face the Chicago White Sox (29-38)

The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.342 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.342 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -198 +167 9

