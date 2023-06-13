After batting .361 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .333.

Jones has recorded a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .355 AVG .304 .429 OBP .333 .710 SLG .522 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 9/1 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings