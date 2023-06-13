Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games). Colorado's last three games have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 11.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 67 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 12-21 14-14 14-26 17-28 11-12

