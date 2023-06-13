How to Watch the Rockies vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 56 home runs as a team.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 302 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 22nd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.498 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-0) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Anderson has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Charlie Morton
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Spencer Strider
