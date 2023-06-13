On Tuesday, June 13, Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (33-34) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (28-40) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +185 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rockies and Red Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+185), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those games.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.