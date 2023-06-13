The Boston Red Sox (33-34) host the Colorado Rockies (28-40) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.

Anderson has recorded one quality start this season.

Anderson will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox's Crawford (1-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed three innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 12 games.

