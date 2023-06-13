On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .481.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (46.9%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .292 AVG .231 .368 OBP .311 .542 SLG .421 18 XBH 13 6 HR 4 24 RBI 13 48/14 K/BB 37/14 2 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings