Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (372 total).

The Dodgers are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.259).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 70 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.351 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Kershaw is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Kershaw is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

