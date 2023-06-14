Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. White Sox on June 14, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Kershaw Stats
- The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Rays
|May. 27
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 21
|3.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|4.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .338/.414/.583 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .263/.365/.534 on the year.
- Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 60 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI.
- He's slashed .248/.331/.434 on the year.
- Vaughn will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 64 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 14 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .261/.317/.518 slash line so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
