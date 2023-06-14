The Chicago White Sox (29-39) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (3-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers' Kershaw (8-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kershaw has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.

Clevinger has registered three quality starts this season.

Clevinger will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.