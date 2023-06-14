The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 56th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (41 of 58), with multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .336 AVG .253 .376 OBP .327 .579 SLG .333 14 XBH 7 6 HR 0 21 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 23/10 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings