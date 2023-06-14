Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Yankees on June 14, 2023
The New York Mets host the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Verlander Stats
- The Mets' Justin Verlander (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Verlander has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|3.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 27
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 16
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .213/.293/.415 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 27 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .286/.378/.429 so far this year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .252/.329/.424 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashing .269/.345/.441 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
