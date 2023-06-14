The New York Mets host the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Verlander Stats

The Mets' Justin Verlander (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Verlander has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 8 3.0 7 5 4 3 4 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 6.0 5 1 1 8 3 at Rockies May. 27 5.0 9 6 6 2 1 vs. Guardians May. 21 8.0 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Rays May. 16 5.0 8 6 6 3 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .213/.293/.415 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 27 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .286/.378/.429 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .252/.329/.424 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashing .269/.345/.441 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

