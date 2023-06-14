The New York Yankees (39-29) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Mets (31-36) on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will call on Justin Verlander (2-3) versus the Yankees and Gerrit Cole (7-1).

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (2-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The 40-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.85, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Verlander has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (7-1) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.84 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Cole is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Cole is aiming for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.84), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

