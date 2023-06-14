Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (39-29) and New York Mets (31-36) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 14.

The Mets will call on Justin Verlander (2-3) against the Yankees and Gerrit Cole (7-1).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mets have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 45 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season, the Mets have won 25 of their 46 games, or 54.3%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 52.4% chance to win.

The Mets rank 18th in the league with 296 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Yankees have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Yankees have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The Yankees score the 13th-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees L 7-6 Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez June 20 @ Astros - Justin Verlander vs Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule