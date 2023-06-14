The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (batting .361 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .345 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (43.8%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Jones has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (56.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (18.8%).

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .355 AVG .333 .429 OBP .379 .710 SLG .556 5 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings