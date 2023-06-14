The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .316.

Grichuk has had a hit in 27 of 35 games this season (77.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (37.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 17 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .347 AVG .279 .413 OBP .348 .514 SLG .377 11 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 9 17/6 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings