Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (33-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-40) going head-to-head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 14.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (3-2) for the Red Sox and Austin Gomber (4-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won one of nine games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (309 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule