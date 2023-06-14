The Boston Red Sox versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Rafael Devers and Nolan Jones.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +190 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +190 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.1%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 68 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-21 14-14 15-26 18-28 11-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.