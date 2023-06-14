Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Red Sox on June 14, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Rafael Devers, Ryan McMahon and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 64 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .262/.344/.488 on the year.
- McMahon has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).
- He's slashing .247/.324/.393 so far this year.
- Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Garrett Whitlock Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Whitlock Stats
- Garrett Whitlock (3-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In six starts, Whitlock has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Whitlock Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|6.1
|7
|2
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Devers has recorded 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.
- He has a slash line of .247/.301/.510 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
