The Colorado Rockies (29-40) will try to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Boston Red Sox (33-35), at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .319 batting average against him.

Gomber has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber heads into the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox's Whitlock (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.78, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Whitlock has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.