Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Elias Diaz (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 62 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 42 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.336
|AVG
|.252
|.376
|OBP
|.325
|.579
|SLG
|.330
|14
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|24/10
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Smith-Shawver (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
