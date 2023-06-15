On Thursday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 68.2% of his 66 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .271 AVG .222 .306 OBP .264 .441 SLG .359 13 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 32/4 K/BB 37/7 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings