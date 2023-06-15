Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (hitting .361 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has five doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .339.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 41.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has an RBI in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (47.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.355
|AVG
|.323
|.429
|OBP
|.364
|.710
|SLG
|.516
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|4
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will look to Smith-Shawver (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
