Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 15.

The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (312 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule