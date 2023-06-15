Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 15.
The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (312 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
