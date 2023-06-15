The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those contests.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 69 games with a total.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-22 14-14 15-27 18-29 11-12

