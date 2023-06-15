How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 312 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-7) for his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
