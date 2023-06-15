When the Atlanta Braves (42-26) go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park on Thursday, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rockies' game versus the Braves but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 36 (62.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.