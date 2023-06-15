On Thursday, Ryan McMahon (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (66) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer in his last outings.

In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has driven home a run in 25 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (32 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .292 AVG .244 .368 OBP .333 .542 SLG .449 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 24 RBI 14 48/14 K/BB 38/17 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings