Andrey Rublev 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
As action in the Terra Wortmann Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Andrey Rublev against Tallon Griekspoor. Rublev has the fourth-best odds to win (+500) at OWL Arena.
Rublev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Rublev's Next Match
Rublev has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Griekspoor on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 AM ET (after beating Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3).
Rublev is currently listed at -225 to win his next match versus Griekspoor. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +500
Rublev Stats
- Rublev beat Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Rublev has won two of his 25 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 51-23.
- Rublev is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.
- In his 74 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Rublev has averaged 25.2 games.
- Rublev, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 26.5 games per match.
- Rublev, over the past 12 months, has won 83.1% of his service games and 25.1% of his return games.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has claimed 81.5% of his service games and 34.6% of his return games.
