Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- batting .067 with a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .185.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.286
|AVG
|.132
|.333
|OBP
|.148
|.357
|SLG
|.245
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|25/0
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
