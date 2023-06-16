After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Jared Shuster) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)

Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Alfaro got a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games last season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those contests.

Including the 81 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (8.6%), hitting a home run in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Alfaro picked up an RBI in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

In 25.9% of his 81 games last season, he touched home plate (21 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.7%).

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 35 .197 AVG .307 .221 OBP .360 .303 SLG .482 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 20 54/3 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)