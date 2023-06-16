How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.358 WHIP this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|L 9-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Clarke Schmidt
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
