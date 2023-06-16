When the Atlanta Braves (43-26) play the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park on Friday, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Braves are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). A 10.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rockies' game against the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.