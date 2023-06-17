Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) and San Diego Padres (33-36) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (2-6) against the Rays and Zach Eflin (8-2).

Padres vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Padres vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Padres covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Padres have won 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Diego has entered 45 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 24-21 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Padres, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

San Diego has scored 293 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (411 total).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 @ Rockies L 5-4 Blake Snell vs Dinelson Lamet June 13 Guardians W 6-3 Joe Musgrove vs Tanner Bibee June 14 Guardians W 5-0 Michael Wacha vs Aaron Civale June 15 Guardians L 8-6 Ryan Weathers vs Logan Allen June 16 Rays L 6-2 Yu Darvish vs Shane McClanahan June 17 Rays - Blake Snell vs Zach Eflin June 18 Rays - Joe Musgrove vs TBA June 19 @ Giants - Michael Wacha vs Alex Cobb June 20 @ Giants - Ryan Weathers vs Anthony DeSclafani June 21 @ Giants - Yu Darvish vs TBA June 22 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs TBA

Rays Schedule