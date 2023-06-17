Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 17.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Rockies
|Braves vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.
- Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (316 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Shohei Ohtani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.