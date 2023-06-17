Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.352/.494 so far this season.

McMahon will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .300/.356/.470 slash line so far this year.

Diaz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .327/.401/.569 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .260/.314/.487 on the year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1

