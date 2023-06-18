Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .063 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .179 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.155
|.357
|SLG
|.232
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|26/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
