Jordan Thompson will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the Libema Open final on Sunday, June 18.

Griekspoor is the favorite to bring home the tournament title against Thompson, with -155 odds against the the underdog's +125.

Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 18

Sunday, June 18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 60.8% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Tallon Griekspoor +125 Odds to Win Match -155 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Jordan Thompson vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata 7-6, 6-3 on Saturday, Thompson reached the finals.

Griekspoor beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Thompson has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Thompson has played six matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of games.

In his 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

Griekspoor is averaging 32.4 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Thompson and Griekspoor have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

