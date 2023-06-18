Mike Moustakas -- hitting .348 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.

Moustakas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (9.5%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Moustakas has had an RBI in 13 games this year (31.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.5%).

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .212 AVG .302 .311 OBP .371 .462 SLG .396 7 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 15/8 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

