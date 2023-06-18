As they go for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (45-26) will square off with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Rockies have +260 odds to win. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 39 out of the 61 games, or 63.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Harold Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

