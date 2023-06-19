After hitting .063 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .179 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In seven games this season (25.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 17 .286 AVG .125 .333 OBP .155 .357 SLG .232 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 26/1 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings