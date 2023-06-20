On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Reds.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .291 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (45 of 64), with more than one hit 20 times (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .336 AVG .252 .376 OBP .319 .579 SLG .366 14 XBH 9 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 19/8 K/BB 30/11 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings