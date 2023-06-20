The injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (3-8) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (5-6) currently features three players on it. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Lynx head into this game after a 93-62 loss to the Aces on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3.0 2.2 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3.0 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 10.3 4.0 1.5 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2.6 0.8 1.0 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.0 2.9 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX

CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is posting team highs in points (20.5 per game) and assists (2.5). And she is producing 7.0 rebounds, making 47.5% of her shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Jessica Shepard paces the Lynx in rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (4.3), and produces 9.3 points. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride is posting 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 41.1% of her shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Tiffany Mitchell gets the Lynx 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz gives the Lynx 3.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sparks -5.5 157.5

