After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .321.

Jones has picked up a hit in 17 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .355 AVG .298 .429 OBP .389 .710 SLG .447 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 20/6 4 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings