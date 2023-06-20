Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Cincinnati Reds (38-35) carry a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis.
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Read More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis
- Davis will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- Lively (4-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214 in eight games this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lively has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Ben Lively vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 328 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 62 home runs, 28th in the league.
- The Rockies have gone 1-for-8 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
