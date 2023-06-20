On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 73 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

McMahon has had a hit in 48 of 70 games this year (68.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (48.6%), including six multi-run games (8.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .292 AVG .264 .368 OBP .346 .542 SLG .486 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 48/14 K/BB 42/18 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings