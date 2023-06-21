The Colorado Rockies and Jorge Alfaro, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)

  • Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 59.3% of his 81 games last season, Alfaro got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 81 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.9% of his 81 games a year ago, Alfaro picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He crossed the plate in 21 of 81 games last season (25.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.7% of his games (three times).

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 35
.197 AVG .307
.221 OBP .360
.303 SLG .482
9 XBH 12
3 HR 4
20 RBI 20
54/3 K/BB 44/8
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Abbott (3-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a .00 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .161 against him.
