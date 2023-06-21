Nolan Jones -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .354 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (34.8%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Jones has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%).

He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .355 AVG .353 .429 OBP .441 .710 SLG .588 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 10/4 K/BB 20/7 4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings