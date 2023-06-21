Andrew Abbott and Connor Seabold are the projected starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 65 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.533 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Seabold (1-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Seabold has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold -

