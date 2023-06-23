Claire Liu's round of 32 match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers will be versus Jil Teichmann. Liu is +4000 to win at TC Bad Homburg.

Liu at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Liu's Next Match

Liu has reached the round of 32 by defeating Mara Guth 7-6, 7-6 and will next be in action on Monday, June 26 at 8:30 AM ET against Teichmann.

Liu Stats

Liu defeated No. 451-ranked Guth 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday to reach the .

In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is 17-20 and has yet to win a title.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Liu has gone 1-1.

Liu, over the past year, has played 37 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

On grass, Liu has played two matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.5 games per match while winning 48.7% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Liu has won 62.5% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Liu has won 75.0% of her games on serve and 21.1% on return.

